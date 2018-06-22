Iran may pull out of nuclear deal in coming weeks
- 22 Jun 2018 12:14
Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Arakchi did not rule out Tehran's withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear agreement, Mehrnews reported.
According to him, Iran's pullout from the deal is probable in the coming week.
Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Arakchi is on his visit to Moscow now.
Earlier, the U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his decision to withdraw from the Iranian deal and re-impose sanctions against Iran.
News.Az