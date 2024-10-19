Iran may reconsider immigration policy, says official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran will reassess its immigration policies if the international community does not take on its share of the responsibility for hosting refugees, according to an Iranian official, News.Az reports citing IRNA .

Nader Yar-Ahmadi, an official with the National Organization for Migration, who is leading a delegation at the Executive Committee meeting of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Geneva met with High Commissioner Filippo Grandi, and outline Iran’s expectations concerning refugees.He said a surge in the number of migrants in Iran has put extra pressure on the country’s economic, social, and healthcare infrastructure and presented many challenges.Yar-Ahmadi expressed disappointment over the lack of progress since Grandi’s last visit to Iran in 2021, where he promised the number of vulnerable refugees covered by insurance would increase.Instead, the number has decreased from 120,000 to 95,000, he explained.He pointed out that less than one percent of the ongoing costs for refugees in Iran are covered by international organizations, indicating that Iran can no longer host more Afghan nationals and that they should return to their home country.“If there is a lack of responsibility and equitable burden-sharing in hosting refugees by the international community, the Islamic Republic of Iran will reconsider its immigration policies and programs,” he said.

