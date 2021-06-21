Iran named Azerbaijan’s top export market among Gulf countries in first five months of 2021

Iran named Azerbaijan’s top export market among Gulf countries in first five months of 2021

Iran was Azerbaijan’s top export market in the first five months of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

Official statistics suggests that Iran, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar were the top three export destinations of Azerbaijan among the Gulf countries.

The volume of export with Iran made $11.5 million, while it amounted to $6.3 million with the UAE and $ 695.000 with Qatar, according to official figures.

News.Az