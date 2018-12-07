Iran not ready to oil output cut

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran will not agree to even a ‘symbolic’ oil production cut within OPEC+ framework and demands an exception, a representative of the Iranian delegation told r

"Iran does not agree on cuts. Symbolic or not symbolic, no matter. The only exception," TASS cited the delegate as saying.

He added that the OPEC meeting started at 13:00 Moscow time has not yet ended.

OPEC and Russia seek to obtain Iran’s consent to at least symbolic oil production cut during talks, Bloomberg reported earlier, citing its sources. Iran is under US sanctions limiting its oil export from November of this year.

