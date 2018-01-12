Iran nuclear deal: Trump to extend sanctions waiver - reports

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump is to extend a sanctions waiver for Iran, leaving the 2015 nuclear deal intact, according to unnamed officials.

But Mr Trump is expected to set a deadline for Congress and European allies to improve the deal or the US will abandon it, the officials say, according to BBC.

Mr Trump has criticised the deal, which saw sanctions lifted when Iran agreed to limit its nuclear fuel production.

European powers say that the accord is vital for international security.

Mr Trump decided to extend sanctions relief for another 120 days after a meeting with his national security team, said the officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The president is facing a Friday deadline to decide how to proceed and the White House is due to make an announcement.

The president has repeatedly said he wants to amend the deal - or withdraw from it completely.

In October, he refused to recertify for Congress that Iran was complying with the deal, accusing the country of "not living up to the spirit" of the agreement.

In a separate development, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said he expected President Trump to impose a separate set of sanctions against Iran.

The sanctions are believed to target Iranian businesses and people allegedly involved in missile tests, supporting terrorism, and human rights abuses.

News.Az

