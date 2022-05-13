Iran nuclear talks set to resume, EU’s Borrell says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nuclear talks in Vienna can now continue with Iran after a "very profitable" visit to Tehran by the chief EU negotiator, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"There is the perspective of reaching a final agreement" on bringing Iran nuclear talks back on track and ensuring full compliance with the treaty, Josep Borrell told journalists ahead of a meeting of G7 foreign affairs ministers in Weissenhaus, northern Germany.

He said the trip by Enrique Mora, the EU's chief negotiator on the Iran nuclear deal and deputy secretary-general of the EU diplomatic service, to Tehran was "very much profitable" and "has gotten better (results) than expected."

"The negotiations were stalled and now they have been reopened," he added.

Mora traveled on Tuesday to Tehran to hold talks with the Iranian deputy foreign minister and lead nuclear negotiator Bagheri Kani and other officials on resuming negotiations between Iran and the other parties to the Iran nuclear deal.

He left the Iranian capital on Thursday night.

News.Az