Iran oil shipments move past U.S. blockade ahead of deal event

+ ↺ − 16 px

The naval blockade began on April 13 and targeted all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal regions.

According to TankerTrackers, at least two National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) supertankers named Diona and Hero2 exited the blockade line carrying a total of 3.8 million barrels of Iranian crude oil between them, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.

The tracking site said the NITC's Stream ship was also approaching the blockade from the Pakistan exclusive economic zone, where it said it had been waiting to enter Iran for the past seven weeks.

The naval blockade began on 13 April as tensions between the US and Iran ramped up. It targeted all vessels entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including Iranian ports on the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, following an announcement from US President Donald Trump.

It comes after an agreement on a peace deal was announced by mediator Pakistan and Trump on Sunday.

In a post on social media, Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said the two sides had reached a deal and "declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon".

Lebanon's National News Agency reported on Wednesday that Israel had carried out fresh strikes on southern Lebanon, casting some doubt over whether the war will come to an end.

Sharif added that an official signing ceremony would take place on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland.

Trump later confirmed the news in a post on Truth Social, writing: "The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete".

"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" he added.

Details on the precise terms of the agreement remain light, but Trump has repeatedly said any deal would hinge on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and assurances that Tehran would not obtain a nuclear weapon.

News.Az