Iran opens first overseas trade center in Armenia

Iran’s first and largest overseas trade center was commissioned in Armenia on Monday.

The opening ceremony was attended by Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan, some other officials, ministers from Iran and Iranian ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.In his remarks at the event, Ambassador Sobhani stated that the trade center proves Iran’s deepest friendship with Armenia.“I am full of hope that thanks to the Iranian trade center, the economic and trade relations between the two countries will be given a big impetus,” he added.

