Iran parliament holds closed session on Ahvaz terror attack

Iranian Parliament (Majlis) held a closed session Tuesday on recent terrorist attack in southwestern city of Ahvaz, IRNA reports.

Iranian Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi, Interior Minister Abdurreza Rahmani Fazli and Khuzestan Governor-General Gholamreza Shariati attended the meeting, member of Majlis presiding board Ahmad Amir Abadi told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The lawmakers are trying to explore different aspects of the incident.

At least 25 people, including women and children, were killed and more than 60 others injured during September 22 terror attack in Ahvaz which took place during a military parade held to mark the 38th anniversary of an eight-year imposed war against Iran.

The self-proclaimed Saudi-affiliated Al-Ahwaz terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack

