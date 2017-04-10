Iran Parliament rejects bill to authorize private broadcasting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian Parliament has declined a draft bill that would authorize private broadcasting in the country, Mehr news agency reported April 9.

Iran’s only broadcasting organization the IRIB has been the sole owner of television channels in Iran so far, despite private demands for non-governmental channels to be authorized.

The bill that was rejected today also included a part that proposed to turn the management of the IRIB over to a board of trustees. The IRIB chief is made through a direct decree by the Supreme Leader.

The bill had been introduced by the Hope Parliamentary Group, the reformist faction of the Parliament which was the hope of reform-minded voters who chose its members over a year ago.

