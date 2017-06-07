Iran parliament shooting: hostage situation reported
At least three people have been injured after a shooting in the Iranian parliament.
Report informs citing the Tasnim that the guard was hit in the leg and two members of the public were also injured. One security officer died.
The male assailant escaped the building but was captured as he was on the run.
The identity and motivation of the attacker was still unclear.
