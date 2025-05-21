Iran parliament votes to ratify strategic partnership treaty with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's parliament on Wednesday voted to approve a draft law ratifying the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty with Russia, Speaker Mohamad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

As many as 191 legislators, or 90%, voted for the move, with just eight votes against, according to results of the vote broadcast by the Islamic republic’s state-run broadcaster on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

On January 17, following talks in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran. On April 12, the Russian leader signed a law ratifying the agreement.

