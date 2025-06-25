Iran parliamentary committee approves plan to suspend cooperation with IAEA

+ ↺ − 16 px

A key parliamentary committee in Iran has approved the general outline of a bill that seeks to suspend the country’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The move comes in response to what lawmakers describe as the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s alignment with U.S. and Israeli actions perceived as hostile toward Iran, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

According to Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson for Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, the plan was approved by members after reviewing the details in a session held on Monday.

The bill, if approved, would require the government to suspend cooperation with the IAEA as long as Tehran is not given tangible guarantees of the agency’s professional conduct.

The spokesperson said that Iran, under the plan, might not cooperate with installing cameras at its nuclear sites, inspections, the entry of inspectors, or submitting reports to the Agency, until the security of all nuclear facilities is guaranteed.

The decision followed U.S. strikes on several Iranian nuclear sites, in violation of international law, including the United Nations Charter.

