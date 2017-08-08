Iran: Pipeline explosion leaves 9 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

Blast in gas condensate pipeline in Ahvaz city, southwest Iran, left 9 injured, Fars reported, Aug.8.

According to the report, pipeline corrosion was the reason for the accident.

Fire was extinguished, the report said.

In February, two people were killed in a gas pipeline explosion in the Iranian southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan as well.

The explosion occurred as the pipeline was undergoing some technical tests, local media reported.

News.Az

