Iran plans to bring trade turnover to $5B with Azerbaijan

Iran is planning to bring its trade turnover with Azerbaijan to $5 billion, Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh said at a press conference, Trend reports.

The envoy noted that that the countries will increase the turnover in long term perspective.

As the first step, there have been efforts to hit $1 billion milestone in the current Iranian year, the ambassador said.

On this matter, suitcase trade and trade transactions carried through customs are in the focus of attention, Jahangirzadeh said.

The ambassador further added that Iran and Azerbaijan cooperate in energy, oil - gas and electricity sectors.

The trade turnover between the two countries is planned to reach $2 billion in short term perspective, he said.

Reaching $2 billion milestone in trade turnover within 7-8 years can be seen as success for both countries, Jahangirzadeh said, adding that much work needs to be done.

