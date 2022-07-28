Iran plans to build new nuclear research reactor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran plans to launch the construction of a new nuclear research reactor in the country's central Isfahan Province within a few weeks, Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing ISNA news agency.

“This is an entirely domestic project that will close the chain of research, evaluation, testing, and production of nuclear energy in Iran,” he noted.

Earlier, Eslami said that Iran began work on building the nation’s first entirely Iranian nuclear power plant with a capacity of 360 megawatts. Currently, the only functioning nuclear power plant in Iran is the Bushehr plant, built with the assistance of Russia.

News.Az