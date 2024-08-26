Iran pledges support for any deal acceptable to Palestinian resistance: FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran will back any agreement that is acceptable to the Palestinian Resistance movement and Hamas, News.Az reports citing Mehr news agency.

He made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Tehran on Monday and emphasized that Iran will back any agreement that is acceptable to the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas.During the meeting, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the trend of development and expansion of bilateral relations between Tehran and Doha in various fields and the latest regional and international developments especially recent developments in Palestine and continuation of crimes of the Zionist regime against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.The Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers emphasized developing bilateral relations and pursuing the implementation of the agreements previously inked between the two sides.Araghchi pointed to the high capabilities and potentials of the two countries in various trade-economic fields and expressed hope that the two countries will witness a giant leap in bilateral relations in the trade and economic areas in particular.Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s top diplomat hailed the efforts of the Qatari government regarding the important regional cases especially efforts to stop the Zionist regime's war on Gaza Strip and establish a ceasefire.Qatari foreign minister, for his part, congratulated the appointment of Araghchi as the new foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and wished him success.Qatar will make its utmost effort for further cooperation and interaction between the two countries based on the determination and will of the highest-ranking officials of the two countries to realize the shared goals, Al Thani added.

