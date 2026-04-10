Iran praises Spain over stance on US-Israel conflict

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has praised Spain for what he described as its “principled and honourable” stance against US-Israeli strikes on Iran, urging broader international action against what he called war crimes committed against Iranians.

In a phone call with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares, Araghchi said Spain’s position in defending international law and human values “has been noted and praised by the Iranian nation and the international community, and will never be forgotten,” News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

The Iranian foreign minister commended Madrid for condemning what he described as war crimes against the Iranian people, adding that all states have a responsibility to denounce such actions and hold those responsible to account.

Referring to the Pakistan-mediated ceasefire announced on Wednesday after 41 days of fighting between Iran and what Tehran describes as a US-Israeli coalition, Araghchi said an end to the conflict in West Asia depends on Washington fulfilling its commitments to halt hostilities and on Israel ending what he called its “crimes” in Lebanon.

For his part, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said support for international law and opposition to war are core principles of Spain’s foreign policy.

He said Madrid has condemned the illegality of military attacks against Iran from the outset and welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire.

Albares also called on all parties to respect the ceasefire and pursue diplomacy to restore stability and lasting security in the region.