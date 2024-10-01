Iran prepares attack on Israel with ballistic missiles: US says

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior White House official says the US believes Iran is preparing to “imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel," News.Az reports citing CNN.

“The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel,” a full statement reads.“We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack. A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran,” it continued.The US is prepared to do whatever it can to help Israel intercept anything Iran directs its way, a US official told CNN. Those efforts would be similar to how the US offered its assistance in April, when Iran launched a wave of drones and missiles toward Israel – the vast majority of which were successfully intercepted.It was not immediately clear the scale of attack the US anticipated Iran to launch against Israel this time around.

News.Az