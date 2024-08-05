Iran prepares to attack Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has announced its intention to attack Israel, according to Foreign Minister Israel Katz. This revelation comes amidst a significant diplomatic effort to prevent further military escalation that could lead to a direct conflict between the Islamic Republic and the Jewish state, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

The message from Iran was conveyed to Israel by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who contacted Katz directly. Szijjártó relayed that he received this information from Iran's acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri."Iran has informed us of its intention to attack Israel," Katz stated. He further emphasized, "The international community must hold Iran accountable for any aggressive actions it undertakes."

News.Az