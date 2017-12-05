Iran ready for intelligence cooperation with Russia to counter drug trafficking

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran believes the development of intelligence cooperation with Moscow to be important for countering drug trafficking, Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani said in an interview with TASS.

According to Larijani, who took part in the Parliamentarians Against Drugs international conference, organized by the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament), Iran and Russia have been effectively cooperating in resolving regional issues, TASS reports. "Russia has also been facing the issue of drug trafficking as large amounts of heroine are smuggled to your country," he said. "This is why there is a need to boost intelligence cooperation with other countries that are fighting the same issue. We are ready to cooperate in this field," the Iranian parliament speaker noted.

"I think, cooperation between Iran and Russian in this field may prove to be very important," he stressed, adding that he did not expect the western states to do much to resolve that problem.

News.Az

News.Az