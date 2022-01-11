Yandex metrika counter

Iran ready to increase volume of natural gas delivery to Azerbaijan – minister

Iran is ready to increase volume of natural gas transported from Turkmenistan through Azerbaijan and has necessary infrastructure for this, Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji said, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

The oil minister noted that under the gas transit agreement signed on November 28, 2021, in the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat, up to 2 billion cubic meters of gas will be annually transported from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan through Iran.

“Iran can increase the volume of natural gas transportation up 40 mcm per day,” he added.


