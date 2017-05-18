Iran receives 4 new ATR planes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has received the first batch of medium-range planes that it has purchased from Franco-Italian aviation player ATR.

Four ATR 72-600 turboprop planes landed in Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport on a direct flight from the French city of Toulouse, according to PressTV.

The planes – the first from a total of 20 planes that are expected to be handed over to Iran – were handed over to national flag-carrier Iran Air on Tuesday.

This brings the number of new additions to the Iranian aviation fleet to seven after earlier deliveries of three Airbus planes.

Iran expects to receive five more ATRs by the end of 2017.

The value of the deal sealed with the company is estimated to be around $500 million.

The planes – all ATR 72-600 – are twin-propeller aircraft that can carry 70 passengers.

News.Az

