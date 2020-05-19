Iran records 2,111 new coronavirus cases, 62 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 2,111 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in Iran, increasing the nationwide total infections to 124,603, Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced Tuesday.

He noted that 62 patients lost their lives in the past day, bringing the total death toll to 7,119.

The health ministry spokesman said that 2,698 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 97,173 have recovered.

So far, 716,176 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, he added.

News.Az