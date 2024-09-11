Yandex metrika counter

Iran refutes ballistic missile deliveries to Russia

Iran has not delivered ballistic missiles to Russia, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X, News.Az reports.

"Once again, the US and E3 act on faulty intelligence and flawed logic. Iran has not delivered ballistic missiles to Russia. Period. Sanction addicts should ask themselves: how is Iran able to make and supposedly sell sophisticated arms? Sanctions are NOT a solution, but part of the problem," the minister noted.

