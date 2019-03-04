Iran reiterates readiness to help settle Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s policy towards resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unchanged, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Su

The spokesman reiterated Iran’s readiness to help the parties settle the conflict peacefully.

“We strongly hope that this conflict is peacefully settled as soon as possible on the back of peaceful efforts by authorities of these two countries using dialogue and negotiations and all diplomatic tools and channels,” he stressed.

Commenting on the banner incident that took place during Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent trip to Tehran, Qassemi said such a move is unacceptable and is not approved of by Iran.

“The presence of the Armenian prime minister at the Ararat sports club in Tehran and his meeting with members of the Armenian community does not seem an illogical action per se, but, undoubtedly, hanging a few banners bearing statements in the Armenian language about the Karabakh dispute at the location of the Ararat cultural and sports complex is an arbitrary and unacceptable move and is not approved of by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he underlined.

He also spoke about bilateral relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.

“Relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, as two neighboring countries with common traditions, customs, culture and religion, have always been growing after the independence period, with a look to further development and deepening of ties on all fronts as stressed by officials of both countries,” Qassemi said.

“Taking a look at the number of delegations exchanged between the two sides at different levels, especially in recent years, and particularly meetings between the foreign ministers and presidents and the agreements reached bears testimony to this reality and shows the depth of relations between Iran and Azerbaijan,” the spokesman noted.

