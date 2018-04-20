Iran rejecting foreign social networks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran has banned all government bodies from using foreign-based messaging apps to communicate with citizens, state media reported.

"All government agencies, public and non-governmental institutions are obliged to transfer all their activities and services to local social networks within a period of one week," Iran's first Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri said.

Telegram channels run on behalf of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Jahangiri were already shut down yesterday, the AP reported.

A report on the website of Iran’s state television broadcaster said the ban affected all public institutions. It was not clear if the ban applied to civil servants outside of work hours.

The move against Telegram suggests Iran may try to introduce its own government-approved, or “Halal,” version of the messaging app. Already, Iran heavily restricts Internet access and blocks social media websites like Facebook and Twitter.

News.Az

