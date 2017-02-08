Iran rejects reports about ‘The Voice of Artsakh’ concert

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Iran has not permitted any music group from the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic to give a concert in the country."

Reports of “The Voice of Artsakh” music band preparing to give a concert in Iran do not correspond to reality, the Music Department of Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance told APA’s Tehran bureau.

“It’s totally wrong. Iran has not permitted any music group from the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic to give a concert in the country,” the ministry said.

Farzad Talebi, the director general of the Music Department at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, refuted the reports today in a phone talk with Ibrahim Ibrahimi, head of Iran’s Cultural Center in Azerbaijan, APA has learned.

News.Az

News.Az