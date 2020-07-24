Iran reports 215 more deaths from coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran on Friday confirmed 215 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, bringing the nationwide death toll to 15,289, according to an official.

A further 2,489 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the overall count to 286,523, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

She said more than 249,212 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, adding that 3,653 patients remain in critical condition.

Over 2.27 million tests have been conducted in the country to date, Lari stated.

The alarming surge in daily fatalities has sent shockwaves across Iran as the health care system is already overwhelmed.

One of the first countries in the region to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 outbreak, the first two deaths in Iran were reported in the city of Qom, 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of Tehran, on Feb. 19.

News.Az