Iran reports 445 more COVID-19 deaths in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 113,380 with 445 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

Some 445 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 113,380, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

21,114 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 3,187 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 4,509,905 patients out of a total of 5,258,913 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 7,418 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 21,753,020 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 11,696,569 people have so far received the second dose of the vaccine.

News.Az