Iran reports 480 more deaths from COVID-19

Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday that some 480 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 42,941, according to IRNA.

Some 13,421 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,837 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 576,983 patients out of a total of 801,894 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,712 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 5,626,631 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.


