Iran reports nearly 1,700 new coronavirus cases

As many as 1,682 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

According to Sadat Lari, 101 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

Sadat Lari added that the condition of 3,709 people is critical.

The official said that Iran's Tehran, Mazandaran, Gilan, Qom, Isfahan, Razavi Khorasan, East Azerbaijan, Kerman, North Khorasan, Semnan, Yazd, Zanjan, and Qazvin provinces are considered 'red' zones.

So far, more than 3.25 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 376,800 people have been infected, and 21,672 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 325,100 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

News.Az