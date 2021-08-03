Iran reports over 39,000 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 39,019 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Tuesday.

In addition, 378 people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

At the same time, the condition of 5,793 people remains critical.

So far, more than 26 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

A total of 13.5 million people have been vaccinated in Iran so far. About 10.7 million people were vaccinated on the first stage, and 2.84 million people were vaccinated on the second stage.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 3.97 million people have been infected, and 91,785 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 3.42 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

News.Az