Iran rial hits record low around 150,000 against dollar

Iran rial extended its slide on Wednesday, hitting a record low around 150,000 against the dollar, according to foreign-exchange websites, Reuters reported.

The dollar was being offered for 150,000 rials, compared with about 138,000 rials on Tuesday, according to website Bonbast.com, which tracks the unofficial market. The website bazar360.com also quoted 150,000. Mesghal.online gave an exchange rate of 152,530.

