Iran risks inflaming entire region: Germany’s Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Iran and Hezbollah to stop their assaults on Israel immediately.

He warned that Iran risks inflaming the entire region, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Scholz pledged that Germany and its partners will continue to work toward a ceasefire.“Iran is risking setting the entire region on fire — this must be prevented at all costs. Hezbollah and Iran must immediately cease their attacks on Israel,” he added.

