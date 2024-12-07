Iran, Russia, and Türkiye hold talks in Doha on Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Top diplomats from Iran, Turkey, and Russia met in Qatar on Saturday for talks on Syria, where rebel forces have swiftly seized parts of the country, News.az reports citing foreign media .

A foreign ministry statement said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met his Russian and Iranian counterparts, Sergei Lavrov and Abbas Araghchi, for talks on Syria in the Qatari capital of Doha.The talks in Doha come following the recent rebel advance on Damascus, a development that has drawn international attention to the long-dormant conflict.The rebel offensive, led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has changed the dynamics on the battlefield in Syria, raising concerns about stability and the potential for further escalation. Despite their differing positions on the conflict, the three nations emphasized the need for a diplomatic solution to prevent further chaos.Türkiye, which shares a 900-kilometer border with Syria and is home to more than 3 million Syrian refugees, is watching developments closely.While Ankara has supported rebel groups in the past, its current stance is more nuanced, focusing on securing a safe zone to facilitate the return of refugees and maintain stability along its borders.Russia and Iran, staunch allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, have expressed their disappointment at his unwillingness to negotiate with Türkiye and other actors.According to observers, Moscow and Tehran may be willing to explore alternatives to Assad’s continued rule, possibly including a transitional government involving elements of the opposition. The outcome of the meeting in Doha will be closely watched as a potential turning point in the 13-year conflict.

News.Az