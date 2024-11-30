Iran, Russia FMs discuss Syria situation in phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation on Saturday to discuss key regional and international issues, with a particular focus on recent developments in Syria, News.az reports citing Mehr news agency .

In a telephone conversation, Abbas Araqchi and Sergey Lavrov vowed their countries' firm support for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, including the country's government and army in confronting terrorist groups amid the recent developments.They considered it necessary to pursue the issue within the framework of the Astana Process (Astana Format) and the need for coordination between Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the three guarantors of the process.

News.Az