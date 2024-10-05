Iran's FM calls for heightened diplomacy against Israeli regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbass Araghchi arrived in Damascus on Saturday for talks with Syrian officials, News.Az reports citing Mehr news agency.

In his first meeting with the Syrian authorities, the Iranian foreign minister met and talked with Bassam Sabbagh, the Syrian counterpart on Saturday.In the meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest developments in bilateral relations in various political, economic and security fields, further discussing ways to strengthen cooperation and fully implement the agreements and understandings concluded between the two countries.The two top diplomats also reviewed the latest developments in the region, including the deplorable situation caused by the continuation of the Palestinian genocide and the repeated aggressions of the Zionist regime on Lebanon, stressing the need to mobilize all diplomatic means to draw the attention of the international community to these tragedies and to immediately stop the Zionist enemy's war-mongering.The Syrian Foreign Minister, for his part, attached importance to increasing coordination between the two countries at the level of international organizations to deal with unilateralism and trends that are against the rule of law and violate international rights, stressing using the capabilities of the group of like-minded countries to achieve such as a goal.Araghchi, for his part, strongly criticized the inaction of the UN Security Council regarding the illegal acts and crimes of the Zionist regime due to the full support of the United States and the United Kingdom to the regime and their obstruction of any meaningful decision by this body, the recent joint statement of ten non-member countries. He also considered it important to demand an immediate stop to the military aggression of the Zionist regime and demanded to intensify the diplomatic and political movements of the Islamic and Arab countries in the region to force the backers of the regime to stop the crimes of the Israeli regime.It was decided that diplomatic consultations and coordination between the two countries in this field will be pursued by the two countries' permanent missions in both New York and Geneva.Earlier on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Beirut, marking his first visit to Lebanon since assuming his office.Araghchi held meetings with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri.The visit comes at a time of heightened tensions and ongoing Israeli attacks in the region.

News.Az