Iran's foreign minister to discuss 'common threats' with Putin

Iran’s Foreign Minister - who is in Moscow for talks at the Kremlin - says that he will have “serious and important discussions” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, touching on “common challenges and threats”, News.az reports citing BBC.

Russia has condemned the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities with the Russian ambassador at the UN saying America had "opened a Pandora’s box".

If Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi does meet Putin later today, he’s likely to receive strong words of support from the Kremlin leader but military assistance from Moscow appears unlikely.

For a start, Russia’s priority right now is its war with Ukraine. True, Russia and Iran do have a strategic partnership agreement, but it is not a defence pact and does not oblige Moscow to provide military support for Tehran.

Last week Putin claimed that Iran hadn’t requested military assistance from Moscow and it was clear from his comments that he was in no rush to provide any. The Kremlin has been keen to maintain good relations with both Iran and Israel - and build a good working relationship with Donald Trump.

News.Az