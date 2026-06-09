Iran's hardline general Ahmad Vahidi reportedly killed in Tehran strike

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Brig. Gen. Ahmad Vahidi, a hard-line Iranian general believed to have gained influence near the centre of power in Tehran, has reportedly been killed, News.Az informs, citing Gulf News.

Vahidi, who heads Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, has been described as a key figure in shaping Iran’s tough stance in discussions over a possible end to tensions with the United States.

He is believed to be part of a small inner circle in contact with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khameini, who has been reported to be in hiding after allegedly being wounded in Israeli strikes on February 28, according to earlier claims.

Vahidi is now the subject of widespread speculation, with unconfirmed social media reports alleging he was killed in a recent Israeli airstrike on Tehran. No official confirmation has been provided.

Previous rumours regarding Vahidi's death have circulated and later proved unsubstantiated.

The claims originated from several social media accounts and commentators monitoring the ongoing confrontation between Israel and Iran.

Vahidi has long been a controversial figure in regional politics and security affairs.

News.Az