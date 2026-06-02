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Iran's IRGC claims controlled passage of 24 ships in Strait of Hormuz

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Iran's IRGC claims controlled passage of 24 ships in Strait of Hormuz
Source: Bloomberg

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said that 24 commercial vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the past day, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The ships received permission and coordinated their passage with the IRGC Navy.

“Intelligent control of the Strait of Hormuz will be carried out with authority, and evil foreigners will have no place in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz,” the Guard said in a statement.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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