Iran's Khamenei thanks Iraq for support in war with US and Israel

Iran's Khamenei thanks Iraq for support in war with US and Israel

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Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has expressed gratitude to Iraq’s religious leadership and people for their “explicit” stance on what he described as an unlawful war by the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic.

In a message on Sunday, Khamenei commended the support of senior Iraqi clerics and the public for Iran in the face of the US-Israeli “war of aggression,” which, he said, began on February 28 with the assassination of then–Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several senior commanders, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad Kazem Ale Sadeq, delivered the leader’s message to the head of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, Sheikh Humam Hamoudi.

In a statement read out during Eid al-Fitr prayers on March 21, Iraq’s top Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani, strongly condemned the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.

Sistani said that “the flames of fire” were engulfing homes in Iran and Lebanon as the two countries faced military aggression.

“We use the strongest words to condemn this oppressive war and call on all Muslims and freedom-seekers around the world to condemn it and show solidarity with the oppressed nations of Iran and Lebanon,” the statement said.

Sistani also called on influential countries and global actors, as well as Muslim states, to do their utmost to help stop the “aggression.”

Following Sistani’s call for aid to Iran and Lebanon, the first convoy of Iraqi assistance was sent to Iran.

News.Az