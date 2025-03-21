Iran's leader says Yemen's Houthis act independently, warns against US action

Those groups include Hamas, Lebanon's Hezbollah and various Shi'ite armed groups in Iraq.

Americans, said Khamenei, "make a big mistake and call regional resistance centres Iranian proxies. What does proxy mean?"

"The Yemeni nation has its own motivation and the resistance groups in the region have their own motivations. Iran doesn't need proxies," Khamenei said.

"They issue threats," added Khamenei, but "we have never started a confrontation or conflict with anyone. However, if anyone acts with malice and initiates it, they will receive severe slaps."

Experts on Yemen, where the Houthis expanded control during years of civil war, say the group seems mainly motivated by its domestic concerns and support base.