Iran's president arrives in Russia to ink partnership pact

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) is welcomed in Moscow on January 17, 2025. Photo: Press TV

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, arrived in Moscow on Friday morning to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and sign a partnership agreement.

Pezeshkian and Putin will meet in Moscow on Friday to sign a Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. The two sides will discuss expanding cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, including in "trade, investment, transport, logistics, humanitarian sphere, and current issues on the regional and international agenda.

News.Az