Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian to take oath on July 30

Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian will take the oath of office in parliament on July 30, a member of the legislature’s presiding board, Mojtaba Yousefi, said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing AFP.

“The swearing-in ceremony of Masoud Pezeshkian will be held on July 30,” state news agency IRNA quoted Yousefi as saying.Yousefi had said earlier this week that the swearing-in would be held on August 4 or 5.Iran’s president is not head of state. Ultimate authority rests with the supreme leader – a post held by Ali Khamenei for the past 35 years.Pezeshkian won a second-round runoff against ultraconservative Saeed Jalili on Friday. The 69-year-old reformist took around 54 percent of the 30 million votes cast.The election was called early after the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May.

