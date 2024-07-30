Iran's President Pezehkian takes oath of office before parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has taken the oath of office before the Iranian parliament to formally start leading the country’s executive branch for a four-year term.

Pezeshkina took the oath of office on Tuesday afternoon local time in an inauguration ceremony where delegations from some 88 countries and senor Iranian government officials were in attendance, News.Az reports citing IRNA.As part of the oath, the president swore to use all his talents and qualities to perform the duties he has assumed as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.He then began delivering a speech to the audience in the parliament.The event comes two days after Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the results of the recent presidential election in Iran, allowing Pezeshkian to begin his job as the ninth president in the history of Iran.

