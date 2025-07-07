Iran's president says Israel attempted to assassinate him

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Israel has attempted to assassinate him.

"They did try, yes, and they acted accordingly, but they failed," he pointed out in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson in response to a question on the issue, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

According to the Iranian president, the assassination attempt took place a week and a half ago. "I was in a meeting, we were discussing the ways to move forward; they tried to bombard the area where we were holding that meeting," Pezeshkian specified.

News.Az