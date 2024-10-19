Yandex metrika counter

Iran's president set to attend BRICS summit in Russia on Tuesday

  • World
  • Share
Iran's president set to attend BRICS summit in Russia on Tuesday

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to depart Tehran for Russia on Tuesday to attend the BRICS Summit, as confirmed by the director of the presidential office's public relations, News.Az reports citing IRNA .

Habibollah Abbasi told IRNA on Saturday that the Iranian president is scheduled to give a speech at the Summit due to be held in Kazan on October 22-24.

The president is also planned to have bilateral meetings with his counterparts from some other member countries, including among others President Vladimir Putin of Russia and China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the event, Abbasi said.

Pezeshkian is also due to attend some other subsidiary meetings during this visit, he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      