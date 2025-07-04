Iran's President visits Azerbaijan's Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, arrived in Azerbaijan on July 4 to participate in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), News.Az reports.

An honor guard was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the distinguished guest.

President Masoud Pezeshkian was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, Emin Huseynov, as well as other officials.

News.Az