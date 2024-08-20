Iran's UN mission slams Israel's actions as unprecedented crimes by genocidal regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's UN Diplomatic Mission, citing nearly 41,000 martyrs in Gaza since October 2023, declared that the crimes of the genocidal Israeli regime are unprecedented, News.Az reports citing IRNA .

The representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the United Nations said on Tuesday local time that "the so-called 'moral' army mercilessly massacred nearly 41 thousand Palestinians, mainly women and children, and more than 10,000 of them remained unidentified".The representative of Iran in the United Nations added that the crimes of the genocidal Israeli regime are unprecedented."See how fanatics have defined morality in their own way," it added.

